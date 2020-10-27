Manifest season 3 spoilers: How will Baby Eden be involved?







When Manifest season 3 premieres on NBC in the new year, there are absolutely stories aplenty that deserve to be explored. There is the mystery of the newly-discovered plane, sure, but there are others worth thinking about. Take, for example, the impact of Baby Eden on the upcoming story.

Want some more news when it comes to Manifest in video form? Then watch our take on the season 2 finale below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then view our full playlist for some other news.

One of the things that we’ve come to know is that babies born under strange circumstances are often supernatural themselves. We’ve seen it across multiple different high-concept shows at this point, and we’re probably going to also see it here, as well.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what showrunner Jeff Rake had to say when it comes to Eden’s future on the show:

“Baby Eden will become increasingly central to our Season 3 storytelling … It will be someone outside the Stone family who first vibes there may be something special about this child.”

So who is that someone? This is one of the things that we’re the most curious about when we get into the new season. Our hope is that we’ll have a chance in order to see and understand how this baby could be important to the passengers, or at the very least if they could hold a certain meaning to the overall story.

Elsewhere in Manifest season 3, be prepared for relationships to develop, new characters to arrive, and an opportunity to see twists that no one would see coming in advance.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Manifest right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Manifest season 3?

Which twist are you the most excited for? Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes on the subject below! Also, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







