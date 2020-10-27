The Voice coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani announce engagement







This is news that a lot of people may have been eagerly awaiting for some time now — Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are officially engaged!

In a post on Instagram, the two coaches on The Voice confirmed the news with a photo showcasing Gwen’s new engagement ring! The two have worked together on the NBC show off and on for some time, and have also performed and recorded music together since they first got together back in 2015. Their relationship has added a little bit of spice to The Voice, and certainly has a lot of people out there rooting for the two of them.

We’re sure that the engagement will also be mentioned on The Voice at some point in the future, though we’re not altogether sure that it is going to happen right away. Most of the blind auditions/further rounds are taped in advance, and we’ll get more towards present relationship updates when we get to the live shows. There’s always a little bit of fun to be had with the headlines on those shows.

Now, to go along with this engagement news, we just have to wait and see which one of their teams comes out on top on the NBC show. Don’t assume that their love story is going to get in the way of the coach rivalry that is taking place on set!

What do you think about Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani getting engaged?

View this post on Instagram @blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Oct 27, 2020 at 10:09am PDT

