Outlander notes: Another new Sam Heughan movie role







We know that Sam Heughan has Outlander season 6 on the docket potentially in the new year, but there is some other good news worth discussing.

After all, we’ve heard about a brand-new movie role for Sam now! According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Sam is joining the romantic drama Text For You alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and also music icon Celine Dion. Per the logline, the series is about a woman who tries to find a way to recover after losing her fiancé. At first, it starts with her sending romantic text messages to his old cell phone. As it turns out, though, a new person has that phone number and they are doing what they can to handle their own grief and heartbreak. The two eventually meet and there is a clear connection that the two have.

What this film represents is a chance for Sam to present himself in more of a contemporary context — which he’s been able to do, as well, in The Spy Who Dumped Me. He’s found a way to keep himself rather busy no matter the context or the circumstance. Even during this lengthy production shutdown, he’s found a way to stay busy courtesy of the book Clanlands, which he authored alongside his Outlander and Men in Kilts co-star Graham McTavish. He also has other films arriving before too long, including SAS Red Notice.

There is no premiere date yet for Outlander season 6, but our hope is that it will start filming over the coming months. Because of the show’s typical filming schedule, it gives him and Caitriona Balfe opportunities to do other things here and there.

