His Dark Materials season 2 premiere spoilers: ‘The City of Magpies’







If you’re excited to see the His Dark Materials season 2 premiere on November 16, here are some more reasons to be! This episode is entitled “The City of Magpies,” and it should serve as a great starting-off point to a lot of major drama in the weeks that follow. You’ll learn more about Will, you’ll see him alongside Lyra, and two can start to work together towards a greater cause. Remember that there are a lot of mysteries still to be unlocked as we travel our way through The Subtle Knife, the next story in the series on which the show is based.

Want a little more information? Below, we’ve got the His Dark Materials season 2 premiere synopsis (via HBO) with some more news as to what lies ahead:

Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Will (Amir Wilson) explore a new world. The Magisterium take action on past events. Lee Scoresby (Lin-Manuel Miranda) embarks on a mission.

It is nice to see that Lee will have a strong story almost right away this season, especially since it took a little while to get things going for him last season. This is a character who should have a strong impact as he does whatever he can to unravel the mystery of the knife, and also do what he can to protect Lyra in the process. He’s entering this batch of episodes with a far stronger mission than ever before.

If there’s one thing that we especially love right now about the story of His Dark Materials, it is simply the opportunity for an escape. Let’s put it this way — we have not had a whole lot of opportunities to venture into another world in what has been such a tumultuous 2020. We’re grateful to get this sense of adventure now when we so badly crave it.

