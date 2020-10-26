Succession season 3 filming could start soon, per Jeremy Strong







For everyone out there looking for some sort of update on Succession season 3, we now have it — production should be underway before too much longer.

Speaking in a recent interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the actor made it clear (per TV Insider) that he’s “gonna be back in a few weeks I think” to work on the season, adding that “It’s imminent, and it’s looming and I’m ready.” Originally, filming was set to take place earlier this year but this is one of many different projects that was interrupted by the global health crisis. We’re hoping for a 2021 premiere date, but that could end up being up to the discretion of HBO. It remains to be seen whether or not any recent events are going to be factored into the story.

If there is one thing we can say with confidence, it’s that there will be an abundance of viewers waiting to check out these new episodes whenever they are out there. Over the past couple of years Succession has gone from being a slightly under-the-radar show to one that is a top-tier program, both critically and commercially. We would be shocked if season 3 doesn’t generate the largest overall viewership of any season to date.

As for where the story is going to go, it’s almost hard to say for sure other than that Kendall is going to have his work cut out for him following the events of the season 2 finale. Waystar Royco has always been in a certain degree of flux, and you can say that on an accelerated level when you think about the family dynamics. So long as the show keeps the same tone and biting humor, we’re going to be pleased in the end.

