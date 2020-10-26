Dancing with the Stars 29: Cheryl Burke takes hard fall, will still perform







Going into tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 29, there are sure to be a number of scary performances. With that being said, there was also a particularly-scary moment leading up to it involving pro dancer Cheryl Burke.

In a post on Twitter today, Cheryl noted that she took a “hard fall” yesterday while preparing her routine with Backstreet Boy AJ McLean, but also that she’s ready to go for the performance today. These quick moments can change everything for a pro dancer, so we’re always glad to see when they turn up on the other side okay. There is SO much effort that goes into these routines!

Want to get some more news when it comes to Dancing with the Stars in video form? Then be sure to watch the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you check that out, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then view our series playlist. We will have other updates coming that you don’t want to miss.

This season for Cheryl may be one of her best chances to win the entire competition in ages — the last time that she finished second was with Rob Kardashian, and she hasn’t won the series since back in season 3 with Emmitt Smith. She has a fantastic partner this time, and he’s also someone who is coming onto this show with an enormous fan following. So long as they’re able to continue their momentum on the dance floor, we feel like they’re going to be fine moving forward.

For those who don’t know, tonight’s episode is themed all around iconic villains — it’s basically a lead-up to Halloween, something that the ABC show has done a good job celebrating over the years.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dancing with the Stars

Are you rooting for AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke on Dancing with the Stars 29?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Thankfully, I have the best partner I could ask for that was there to pick me up off the ground. Keeping our fingers crossed for only planned mishaps during the show tonight!! 🤞🏽 #TeamPrettyMessedUp @aj_mclean — Cheryl Burke (@CherylBurke) October 26, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







