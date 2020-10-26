The Bachelorette: Clare Crawley’s Twitter ‘likes’ raise questions about ‘exit’







We know over the next couple of episodes of The Bachelorette, there is some big stuff going down with Clare Crawley. Rumor has it that she’s leaving the show at some point during the season, presumably because she found love with one of the contenders in Dale Moss. Some of the early signs of that are going to be found in the new episode airing tomorrow night.

Now, here’s where things get even messier. If you head over to Clare’s Twitter feed, you can see that she’s “liked” a number of interesting messages, including some suggesting that production was at play in supposedly “forcing” her out of her own position as lead. One tweet notes that Tayshia Adams was in quarantine shortly after Clare started to film her season, suggesting that this whole casting twist was planned early on. Others hint at the idea that Clare’s received a less-than-favorable edit and that drama (of course) is being manufactured.

While we will wait and see how things are presented on the show before we present a final judgment, it has always felt weird that producers had Tayshia ready to go when they did. We’ve never heard about production having a backup plan like this in case the lead quits or has to depart — maybe it does happen, but it does feel like somewhere early on, the team decided that Clare and Dale were meant to be and wanted to go in a new direction.

