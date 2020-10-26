Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 trailer: The gang in quarantine







Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 is going to be coming to MTV on November 19, and all signs point to this: Chaos. Lots and lots of chaos.

The first thing that stands out at the moment is simply this: Pauly D’s renting a whole hotel! Or, that’s what the show is trying to pitch to us. Odds are, this season is being set up where everyone is filming inside a bubble-like environment in Las Vegas, similar to what we saw recently on Love Island USA. There will still be room for a lot of humor and hijinks, especially since it looks as though some cast members have their significant others. You get a glimpse in here of Mike’s wife Lauren Sorrentino, and there’s also a brief sighting in here of Nikki, who Pauly D is dating following her two seasons on Double Shot at Love with him.

The other thing that is noticeable clearly is the absence of Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who made it clear following season 3 that she had no intention of coming back. It seemed like the drama surrounding Angelina’s wedding was really what caused it all to fall apart, and Angelina admits in this trailer that she is still not in a good place with the other women. (Is anyone surprised?) At this point, it does feel like we’re in a spot where these relationships are going to be extremely hard to repair, and we just have to expect that to be almost the new normal here for a while.

What sort of drama can the remaining members of the cast get themselves in while separated from the outside world? That remains to be seen, but it looks like some recurring fan favorites (including a few members of Vinny’s family) will also be back.

