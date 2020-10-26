The Blacklist season 8: Is Lotte Verbeek returning as Katarina?







Are we going to have a chance to see Lotte Verbeek back on The Blacklist early on in season 8? There is at least mounting evidence of that very thing.

While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, let’s share a number of the things we currently know. In a post on Instagram, the Outlander actress recently confirmed that she is back in New York City, where the NBC show films. Meanwhile, she also has shared on her Instagram Stories recent footage of her reading a script and also getting her hair and makeup done — while also wearing some sort of “secret costume.” We’ve also seen a Story of her chatting recently with Andrea Sooch, who last appeared back in “Rassvet.”

Want to get more news on The Blacklist in video form? Then be sure to watch the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do just that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist. We’ll have more news coming that you don’t want to miss.

In the end, there’s a lot of evidence that Verbeek is coming back as the younger version of Katarina Rostova soon, but there are larger questions as to why. Is this going to be an opportunity to learn the full truth about the past? There are big gaps still when it comes to her story, which is why there are some who believe the modern-day version played by Laila Robins is some sort of Katarina imposter. Meanwhile, there are others who believe that Katarina from the past is actually Raymond Reddington in the present. Even if none of the mysteries surrounding Reddington’s identity are fully solved soon, wouldn’t it be nice to at least get a few answers? We do like to think so.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 8?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







