Moon Knight: Is Oscar Isaac in talks to star in Disney+ series?

According to a new report from Deadline, Oscar Isaac of Star Wars fame is in talks to play the comic-book hero in the latest series from Marvel Studios. Moon Knight is a complicated character, one that has a rich history and slightly different permutations in the comics. They definitely have one of the cooler costumes out there, so it will be interesting to see how that gets worked into the show overall. Jeremy Slater of The Umbrella Academy is currently attached to develop and lead the team of writers for the series.

While it still seems as though we’re a long way off from a Moon Knight series premiering, this does join a long line of other notable adaptations coming to Disney+. WandaVision is one that is currently highly anticipated, and we know that Falcon and Winter Soldier is equally worthy of excitement. Down the road, there is also a She-Hulk series that is in the works — not only that, but it’s been confirmed already that Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany is poised to star as the title character there. (However, there has been some speculation since as to whether or not she will end up playing the part.)

In getting so many big names for some of these projects, it should be clear already the level of ambition that Disney+ is looking for with some of these series. While they may be streaming as opposed to being on the big screen, there is still going to be a high level of quality here (and also a pretty big budget). These should be a rather nice compliment to a lot of the movies that are still set to hit the big screen eventually — though there are a lot of delays right now with some of those projects due to the pandemic.

