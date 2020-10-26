Blue Bloods season 11: Do we have a family dinner tease?







For a long time now, we’ve been wondering how Blue Bloods season 11 was going to handle the family-dinner situation. After all, they are such a standard part of the show, but how could they be presented in this current climate? You have to be careful if you are this show, depending on how they choose to address the global health crisis. You want to ensure that you set the right message and paint reality as the Reagans see it.

While we can’t give too much away right now when it comes to what’s ahead with family dinner, it does still seem like it exists in some shape or form. You can see some of that in a post below on Twitter from Bonnie Somerville, who claimed that she and Donnie Wahlberg were together at family dinner. It’s interesting to see her there, but with her being Joe Hill’s mother, she is now a part of the family in her own.

There are still a number of ways that Blue Bloods can make a family dinner work within this particular era. They could move the setting of it outside, have a lot of the Reagans quarantine together, or just make sure the characters are tested regularly for their job. This is, of course, even assuming that the show fully writes it in. They may wait to do that until a little later in the season, or at all — remember that Blue Bloods initially had some episodes left over from season 10, ones that they were unable to shoot due to the health shutdown. They could just pick up where they left off with some of these.

We know that there are a lot of questions right now — hopefully, Blue Bloods season 11 premieres later this year and we get some answers then.

