The Conners season 3 episode 2 promo: Bringing Halloween inside







The Conners season 3 episode 2 is airing on ABC this coming week, and it’s going to be quite the spin on your traditional Halloween episode.

One of the things that we’ve come to expect with this show (and many other ones out there) is that we get fantastic installments in the spirit of the season around this time of year. Yet, it’s harder to be able to pull these off in the age of social-distancing and public health. If you’re a writer for The Conners, you do still want to tell a fun story, while also not sending a bad message about people wandering from door to door and getting in front of other people’s faces.

With that in mind, we present to you the promo below for what’s coming up! It seems like the family’s going to do their best to throw an indoor Halloween bash, one that has a lot of pandemic-related references but also traditional fun. The best line in the entire promo may simply be this: There is nothing scarier than a bathroom that is used by six people.

We don’t necessarily need this episode to be full of life-changing revelations for the characters or anything close to it — we just want it to be funny. So long as the writers are able to pull that off, we imagine that we’re going to be satisfied with the end result. It’s hard not to be with this cast and crew, and then also the show’s tendency to find the lightness in just about everything. Let’s also just be happy that The Conners premiered in enough time in order for us to get this. Just remember for a moment here that there are a lot of shows that aren’t coming on the air this fall until after October 31.

