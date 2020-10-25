The Walking Dead: World Beyond episode 5 spoilers: Crossing the river







Are you prepared to see The Walking Dead: World Beyond episode 5 on AMC next week? We know that for us, this may be one of the most interesting parts of the story.

Remember the old board game Oregon Trail? One of the most interesting parts of it was always trying to ford the river and brace for whatever came about as a result of it. There were high stakes, real trouble, and sometimes harsh consequences … and you could see a lot of that coming for the young characters at the heart of this series coming up. The title here is “Madman Across the Water,” and shouldn’t that within itself be very concerning? We don’t look at a title like that and suddenly find ourselves filled with hope and optimism.

For a few more specific details about The Walking Dead: World Beyond episode 5, we suggest that you check out the synopsis below:

While the group works together to cross the Mississippi River, a plot to steer the teens back home hits a snag; a member of the group must overcome past trauma to save the others from an approaching threat.

Within this episode, we’re hoping mostly that there is a good chance to see a lot of characters unify and get a little bit stronger — which is something that has been a rather steady process through most of the series so far.

To date, we’re at least pleased to see that there are viewers curious to check out the journey of World Beyond. We never went into this anticipating that this was going to be some enormous ratings sensation, but it’s drawing more than a million live viewers and just around a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic. All things considered, that’s not too shabby.

