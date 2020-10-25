Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox? Return date & more







Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox? If you do come into this article with that very question, rest assured — an answer lies within!

Unfortunately, we can’t say that this news is particularly good. Because of the presence of the World Series tonight, the series is not going to be on the air tonight. Instead, you’re going to be waiting until November 1 to see what’s coming up … but we do have some evidence that it will prove to be worth the wait. The first episode back is the Treehouse of Horror, a tradition as honored as any other out there. You’re going to see a lot of different parodies wedged in here, but also a few topical notes given the fact that the 2020 election is going to be a story point.

For some more news on the 31st (!) edition of this tradition, be sure to check out the synopsis below:

Don’t miss the annual terror-themed trilogy, including a frightening look at the 2020 election, parodies of Pixar and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and a ninth birthday Lisa just can’t get over in the all-new Halloween-themed “Treehouse of Horror XXXI” episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Nov 1 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3117) (TV-14 L, V)

This episode should be fun mostly — and very much worth the wait. The Into the Spider-Verse stuff is especially fun to us given that there could be a chance here to be able to see Spider-Pig. Why wouldn’t we get to the see that here? (Maybe we’re just projecting our own hopes onto this episode now.)

Ultimately, there will be a lot of great episodes coming this season still — sure, the temporary hiatus is a bummer, but we are still very much stoked for what’s coming up next.

