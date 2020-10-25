The Bachelorette: Why no discussion on Tayshia Adams rumors?







We know that Clare Crawley is the current star of The Bachelorette, but there’s another name waiting to emerge in Tayshia Adams.

While it’s never been confirmed that Tayshia is going to eventually replace Clare Crawley as the lead for this season, it’s basically the worst-kept secret out there. The stories that are out there is pretty hard to ignore, so what we’re left with are a number of questions.

What’s the most obvious one? When Tayshia will actually be coming in to place this role. It feels a little early to think that it will be Tuesday, but the episode after the fact feels like a possibility for sure. Another big question is just when producers decided that they needed her as a potential back-up plan for this. Remember that there is a mandatory period of time that people had to quarantine before they could participate in the show or meet anyone, so it’s not like producers could’ve just flown Tayshia in right when Clare potentially left — there may have been a process that started before then, potentially as some sort of last-minute contingency plan.

As for the reason why the producers are not talking about Tayshia and featuring her in any promos, that’s mostly for the sake of plausible deniability. Their feeling is that if they don’t show her off at all in advance, there’s at least a small chance that they can surprise people a little bit later on. That’s something they are still trying to do, especially since they’ve been so willing to give so much other stuff away … including that Clare is so much more into Dale Moss than any other contender.

