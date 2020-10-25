Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: HoH, part 2 aftermath







Last night on the Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feeds, we saw the end result of Part 2 of the final Head of Household Competition. With that, the question that is worth asking now is simply this: What happens next within the game?

It goes without saying, but last night Enzo was very-much upset about his current lot in the game. He clearly wanted to find a way to get to the final part of the HoH Competition but just didn’t have it versus Cody. He admitted he was being a sore loser, vented about his frustration, and admitted at one point to even telling Cody and Nicole to take each other and get it over with.

Of course, the key thing to remember here is that Enzo was salty — very salty. After losing a competition that probably ensures you lost at least $450,000, that does make a certain degree of sense. We think that when he gets up and at them today (he’s been asleep the majority of it), he’s going to be fighting a little bit more to secure a place. There is a reason for both Cody and Nicole to take him, given that the two of them may have a better chance of winning opposite him than each other. Ultimately, they’ve got a lot to figure out over the next couple of days.

Remember that the next Big Brother 22 episode is going to air Monday night on CBS — you will see the first part of the HoH on the air, and then also a segment featuring some pre-jurors.

