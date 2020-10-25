The Good Doctor season 4 episode 2 spoilers: How Claire grieves







Are you curious to learn more about The Good Doctor season 4 episode 2? This is the second part of the show’s “Frontline” saga, and it is going to serve as a chance to see how Dr. Shaun Murphy and the rest of the team works their way through the early days of the pandemic.

It is that latter statement here that is perhaps the most important — we have to remember that we’re still in the past. We do think that the show will inch closer to real-time over the first half of the season, but we understand the need to focus on how the health crisis started. This is when people were struggling to figure out what the virus was, let alone trying to discover the best possible way in order to treat it.

Below, we have the full The Good Doctor season 4 episode 2 synopsis (via SpoilerTV) with more news as to what’s coming up:

Dr. Shaun Murphy and the team try to get a better understanding of [the virus]; Claire looks for a way to grieve Melendez’s death through her patients; Dr. Alex Park and Mia discuss their future together.

Claire’s grief will probably be a huge part of the first several episodes this season. She’s lost someone she cared about deeply, and really it’s just one sad circumstance after another with her at this point. Our hope is that by the end of this season, she’s able to find and preserve a little bit more happiness, but it may not be something that is easy to find.

