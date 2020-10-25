





Entering Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 3, we’ll admit that we had a lot of high hopes for Dwight’s story. With that being said, though, we didn’t anticipate a reunion between the character and his longtime love Sherry.

Why did it catch us so off-guard? It may have been just because of the fact that Dwight didn’t see it coming, either. This was a character who had started to accept the idea that he wouldn’t find her, and that he had to find some alternate way of living instead. He did that with the help of Al and the rest of the survivors on this show, even though he faced a significant setback here in the form of having to be under Virginia’s thumb. She is the Big Bad of the season seemingly, but with Sherry, Dwight found a slight bit of light in the darkness. The moment that he heard her voice, he recognized it immediately. Their reunion had to be one of the sweetest things that we’ve seen on Fear the Walking Dead so far.

With that being said, we do think that this reunion does also raise a few questions when it comes to whether or not Fear the Walking Dead fans really felt and understood the power of this reunion. Their relationship played out mostly over on The Walking Dead proper, and the story involving the two of them and Negan was more than just a little bit painful. Dwight had to earn a good bit of redemption before the investment in this story could start to blossom.

Because episode 3 ended in mere minutes after the reunion, we’re going to be stuck waiting now in order to see where things go from here — possibly more than a single episode, based on when Dwight’s story becomes a big part of the narrative again.

