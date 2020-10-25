NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 premiere photo: Sam and Callen’s quest







Want to get a good sense of what is coming on the NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 premiere? Well, the photo above serves as a small bit of evidence. There is an epic, action-packed mission coming for Sam and Callen … not that this should be much of a surprise to some people out there.

This photo is indicative of the mission that LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell’s characters will be on — they are heading out to the desert, mostly in order to ensure that they are able to secure some weapons and intel from a Russian bomber that potentially crashed down over American soil. What’s the problem? Those who are on board the plane may be trying to destroy it and the evidence that lies within is essential to find and bring in.

Will there be something tied to this story that plays out over the course of the rest of the season? We can’t rule it out, but at the same time we’re acutely aware of everything else the show also has going on — think in terms of some of what we saw at the end of season 11.

Yet, we think that there was a real focus in the writers’ room here to ensure that the premiere episode felt like something that viewers could recognize and something that they would very-much enjoy and appreciate as escapism. If there’s one thing that we’ve come to know about NCIS: Los Angeles, it’s that they love to throw their characters into difficult, compromising positions while out in the field. We have to imagine that this is going to be a big part of not only what we see here, but in many of the weeks that follow it, as well.

