Is Last Week Tonight on HBO new tonight, October 25?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Within this article, we’ll give you an answer to that … and also then speculate more as to the subject matter.

First, though, let’s not keep you waiting when it comes to the good news. After all, you are going to have an opportunity to see something new pop on HBO later tonight! The start time per the network’s official guide is 8:00 p.m. Eastern, but we’d be flexible here and there since things do have a tendency to run a little bit over.

As for the primary subject matter tonight, we have to imagine that it’s going to be election-based. How can it now be given that there are only two more episodes until we’ve made it to the big day? If we were HBO, we’d be running and prioritizing episodes at every turn at the moment — that way, viewers get as much insight from Oliver as possible. This is a subject that he’s covered at length, but more than likely he’s going to continue to find a way in order to ensure that it is in the spotlight.

Of course, we imagine that in between all of the widespread political talk, there will at least be a focus on one individual thing in here, as well. That’s one of the things that makes this show so unique. We’re not sure that there was some plethora of people out there really clamoring for a lengthy segment on the World Health Organization, and yet we got one week. Not only that, but it was informative and it may have taught us a few different interesting things that we weren’t altogether aware of in advance.

