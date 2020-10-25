Roadkill episode 3 spoilers: Peter faces the consequences







As we approach Roadkill episode 3 airing on BBC One next week, do we have a good sense of what we’re going to be seeing? If nothing else, we’re starting to determine that Peter is going to have to face some of his own demons … and we can’t say that we’re shocked. When you do some of the things that he’s done, eventually everything is going to spiral in a less-than-favorable direction, and now here we are. Everything could go downhill in his own life and quite quickly, regardless of whatever his professional ambitions or individual hopes are.

For some more insight now on what’s coming, be sure to check out the full Roadkill episode 3 synopsis right now:

Confronted by his affair, pressure mounts on the home front for Peter (Hugh Laurie), whilst the party chairman probes Peter about his ambitions for the leadership.

Is he after the top job?

Meanwhile, Rochelle (Pippa Bennett-Warner) decides to pick up where Charmian left off…

We’re at the halfway point of the Hugh Laurie drama now, so this in itself should be a reminder of how things are probably only going to get worse from here. We are anticipating that a number of different crazy twists are going to happen — as a matter of fact, Roadkill probably live up to its name otherwise! One of the whole objectives of this show is seeing the perception of politicians, and then also some of the damage that they leave behind.

When it comes to the photo below, we think facial expressions ultimately speak volumes. There’s a reason why Peter looks like he does, while everyone else feels a little bit less excited to overall be there. This looks almost like one of those classic photos before a press conference that someone makes to express “unity.”

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Roadkill right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Roadkill episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to keep coming back for some other news on the series. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







