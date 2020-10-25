Saturday Night Live: John Mulaney hosting October 31 show







There is going to be a new episode of Saturday Night Live airing on NBC next weekend, and it will feature the return of John Mulaney!

Are we shocked that Mulaney is back? Hardly. He’s become a staple of the Studio 8H world over the past few years, and has delivered on a number of big, crazy, and memorable sketches. Also, it makes sense for the show to bring in an established presence given that this is the Halloween show … and also the last one before the Election. There is going to be a lot of pressure for this to deliver pretty much from start to finish, so here’s to hoping that it will be able to do that.

For those curious to see the musical guest for the episode, it’s going to be The Strokes! Hopefully, you’ll get some great music here to mix things up with what will probably be a night full of creepy sketches.

Is it a little bit unexpected that you’re going to be seeing a fourth consecutive show too start off the season, but this is what the producers want in an election year! As a matter of fact, we know that there is going to be a fifth show that is coming up in November right after the election, but we haven’t heard as to who the host or musical guest is going to be. Odds are, we’re going to be learning who that is either in the coming days or next week when the latest episode airs.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live, including more discussion on tonight’s episode

What do you think about John Mulaney hosting the next Saturday Night Live?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







