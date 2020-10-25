Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 3 video: What Althea discovers







Coming up on Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 3 on AMC tomorrow night, you’re going to learn more about what Al has been up to. Not only that, but you’ll see the return (at least in voice form) of a character who was greatly important to her last season: Isabelle.

Want to get a better sense of what is coming up? Then all you have to do is check out the sneak preview below! In this, Al hears a message featuring her voice, and you can tell that she has a clear emotional reaction to it. It’s the sort of thing that does make you raise some questions as to what she is going to do from here or where the story is overall going to go.

What we know about Isabelle right now is that she is a part of the Civic Republic Military, a group that has been hinted at through just about every iteration and off-shoot of the show. Do all roads lead to them? Maybe. If nothing else, we know that they will present a very-different picture of what life is like within the zombie apocalypse. We know that for Althea, she’s not really looking for something greater with CRM — she’d be happy with just Isabelle, someone who represents a chance to tell a story that is more exclusively her own. We do think there is something to this that she finds especially appealing.

Because of what we know about Fear the Walking Dead and the way in which they build up stories, we have a hard time thinking that there is some full-on closure within this episode.

