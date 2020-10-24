Power Book II: Ghost episode 6 and beyond: Mapping out what’s next







We’re not very much in the thick of the Power Book II: Ghost midseason hiatus, and it goes without saying that it’s no fun. We want to know what happens next with Tariq, but also Saxe, Tasha, and even some newcomers like Davis and Monet.

So, for the sake of this article, why not do our best to lay the groundwork for what’s coming next?

The midseason premiere should air at some point in December, but we’d count on it in the first half more than the second. Our thinking for that is rather simple — the show shouldn’t want to compete directly against the holidays, at least right away. Episode 6 filmed before the initial pandemic-related shutdown, so there’s been plenty of time in order to get that ready. (Some of the release date could depend on whenever Starz concludes The Spanish Princess, if they don’t want the two shows to run at the same time.)

The finale for Power Book II: Ghost is more than likely going to air in early-to-mid January, and we’re expecting already some sort of big cliffhanger there. The good news is that there’s a chance season 2 could premiere as early as the summer, depending of course on what happens with production amidst the global health crisis. While shows are getting back to work, we recognize that everything is still a little bit touch-and-go and may continue to be that way for a while.

As we noted recently, we expect episode 6 to give us more insight into how Davis really feels about the deal he made with Saxe, but we probably won’t know the result of Tasha’s trial for a little while longer.

