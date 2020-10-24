America’s Got Talent: The Champions season 3: not happening in 2021?







It’s been clear for a little while now that an America’s Got Talent: The Champions season 3 is probably not going to happen anytime soon. We’ve heard absolutely nothing about it filming, and logistically it just felt near-impossible. Trying to fly in international acts right now feels more or less impossible, and that’s without even thinking about the injury that Simon Cowell suffered earlier this year, one that rendered him unable to be able to attend most of the live shows for this current season.

According to a new report from the Daily Star, there are no signs that a season 3 is going to happen in the new year — at least in the January timeslot that we’ve seen in the past. The pandemic is listed as one reason, while Simon’s recovery is another.

In the end, we do still think it’s for the best that there is no season 3 in the new year. While we’ve enjoyed the novelty of this show, at the same time the talent pool was noticeably worse in season 2 than season 1. This honestly feels like one of those shows that is better if it happens every three or four years, that way there is enough international talent to make it worthwhile. Otherwise, it just feels a little bit flat.

Also, we’re still going to say that the format for this show is supremely flawed. It’s just not as exciting to see the show happen without any sort of public vote and with the results figured out so far in advance.

