SEAL Team season 4 art highlights David Boreanaz, cast







If you haven’t heard as of yet, SEAL Team season 4 is going to premiere on CBS come Wednesday, November 25. The show is going to waste no time throwing you back in the action, and also providing you with some of the escapism that you’ve been looking for.

Before we get around to that premiere, though, why not focus on the new art for the upcoming season? After all what is exciting about the photo above is that you get to see much of the cast! The past couple of seasons have focused a little bit more exclusively on David Boreanaz as Jason, and while we love him, it’s nice to see Neil Brown Jr., Max Thieriot, Toni Trucks, and AJ Buckley in here as well.

What is going to make this new season feel a little different from the rest of the fall lineup is pretty simple: It doesn’t seem like the writers are as intent to dive into a lot of current events. There is a little more of a concentrated effort here in order to ensure that viewers have a break from things like the pandemic — though there is going to be a lot of drama elsewhere. Lives are on the line, and of course we’re very much curious to learn more about what’s going to happen with Jason and Mandy after the events of the season 3 finale.

It’s only fitting that SEAL Team is coming back right before Thanksgiving — aren’t we all going to have a lot to be thankful for here?

