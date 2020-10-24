The Bachelorette spoilers: Prepare for Clare Crawley’s ‘roast’ date







Tuesday night’s The Bachelorette seems to be where everything is going to be hitting the fan, at least when it comes to Dale Moss being the obvious favorite to win Clare Crawley’s heart.

Based on some of the promos that are out there, this upcoming episode is going to be when some of the men start to question why they are even there. Do they really have a chance with her if all of her attention is transfixed on Dale?

Want to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette in video form? Then be sure to check out the latest below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

In the new sneak peek for Tuesday’s episode (below), you can see some of the guys feeling relieves just because they don’t have to spend anymore time with Dale. They have a separate group date, and it’s one that Clare warns them not to take personally. Odds are, this is the setup to the upcoming roast-themed group date, one that is teased a little bit further per the official synopsis below:

The irrepressible Margaret Cho helps a group of nine guys prepare for a live roast – of anybody and everybody: Clare, the other men, Chris Harrison. But once they learn that the audience consists of the other remaining men, they target their barbed humor on one man: the perceived frontrunner. Will Clare get their message or will their plan backfire?

The problem here is that it seems like Dale will be in the audience, which really seems to be some production tomfoolery to ensure that there is more drama in this episode. Can you really be surprised by this?

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now!

What do you want to see on this upcoming episode of The Bachelorette?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to keep coming back for some other news on the show. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







