Saturday Night Live video: Prepare for Adele, H.E.R. episode to arrive







There is another new episode of Saturday Night Live on the air this weekend, and we have to say already that our expectations here are high. How can they not be when you consider the fact that Adele is hosting?

At the moment, we have to say that this may be one of the most unpredictable episodes of the NBC show that we’ve seen, and for a multitude of different reasons. We aren’t that familiar with Adele’s work within the scripted comedy world, and we have no real sense as to how she is going to do. Also, she’s not even the musical guest for this episode! The fantastic H.E.R. is going to be taking on that role instead.

The promo below gives us at least a good sense of what some of the comedy could be like within this episode — there will probably be a lot of silliness, and we imagine that there’s going to be a good bit of Adele making fun of herself. It’s not like she is totally unfamiliar with the Studio 8H environment, given that she has performed on the late-night sketch show at various points in the past. Her music has also been referenced in some memorable sketches.

Of course, it does go without saying that there will also be some politics spread throughout the episode. In particular, we have a feeling that you are going to see Jim Carrey back as Joe Biden for the cold open alongside Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump. How in the world do you not do another mock debate, given that this is what viewers are going to expect? We just hope that the writers do keep coming up with new twists and unexpected ways to let the format shine.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live right now

What do you want to see from Adele and H.E.R. on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







