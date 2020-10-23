Last Man Standing season 9: First promos hype up final season







Last Man Standing season 9 is going to premiere on Fox this January, and the new promos released want you to know that the end is near.

Of course, they also want you to know that the show still has the same sense of humor it always has, despite everything that we’ve gone through as a country these past seven months. It’s a lighthearted family comedy that can still take on serious subjects — the first promo below (via The Wrap) references mask-wearing in an unexpected way. The second promo is a little more referential to the fact that people tend to get higher ratings when they announce that the end is near — hence, precisely what is going on here.

While these two promos are worthy of attention, Last Man Standing does often film promos out-of-context of the actual show. Hence, the breaking the fourth wall that often happens. We wouldn’t make any assumptions about how Tim Allen and the cast are going to address the pandemic just on the basis of this.

The biggest challenge within the final season will, of course, be finding the right way to wrap things up. Series finales are often heavily scrutinized, with there being questions aplenty as to what the right or wrong thing to do is at every moment. We don’t think the writers need to move any characters away or shake up the Baxter family dynamic dramatically — just remind us of some of the show’s central themes and make it clear that Mike, Vanessa, their kids, and their grandkids are all going to have a happy life. Give us a chance to imagine that some of their story is going to continue off-screen in the future.

We would imagine that a specific Last Man Standing season 9 premiere date will be announced a little bit later in the year. Stay tuned…

What do you most want to see when it comes to Last Man Standing season 9?

