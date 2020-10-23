Dancing with the Stars 29 spoilers: Halloween Villains Week routines!







Halloween is coming to Dancing with the Stars 29 this Monday, and this could be one of the creepiest ones yet. This is, after all, going to be a tribute-of-sorts to some of the most iconic villains of the big and small screen, and some of these routines should prove to be really fun — the costume designers are going to have a field day!

Without further ado, let’s get to sharing some of the routines below…

We don’t want to waste a whole lot of time here on the buildup; instead, take a look below at all of the individual suggestions…

Head coach Monica Aldama (“CHEER”) and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing Jazz to “Fever” by Beyonce, dressed in a costume inspired by Nurse Ratched

Kaitlyn Bristowe (“The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing Paso Doble to “Disturbia” by Rihanna, dressed in a costume inspired by Cruella de Vil

Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Argentine Tango to “Everything I Wanted” by Billie Eilish, dressed in a costume inspired by Bride of Chucky

Actress Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time”) and pro Sasha Farber dancing Tango to “Take Me to Church” by MILCK, dressed in a costume inspired by Carrie

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Tango to “Psycho” by the Intermezzo Orchestra, dressed in a costume inspired by Norman Bates

Emmy® Award-winning host of “The Real” and sideline correspondent on “Holey Moley,” Jeannie Mai,and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing the Paso Doble to “Maneater” by Nelly Furtado, dressed in a costume inspired by Hannibal Lecter

GRAMMY®-winning rapper Nelly and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Argentine Tango to “Can’t Feel My Face” by The Weeknd, dressed in a costume inspired by Freddy Krueger

TV host Nev Schulman (“Catfish”) and pro Jenna Johnson dancing Paso Doble to “Swan Lake Remix” by District 78, dressed in a costume inspired by Black Swan

Actress Chrishell Stause (“Selling Sunset”) and pro Gleb Savchenko dancing Paso Doble to “In the Air Tonight” by VonLichten, dressed in a costume inspired by Maleficent

Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir and pro Britt Stewart dancing the Viennese Waltz to “Creep” by Vincent/Kimberly Nichole, dressed in a costume inspired by Dracula

Of this list, we have to say that the “Maneater” / Hannibal combo feels like it is the most inspired, but there are some super-creepy ones across the board here. What’s great amidst the chaos of this night is that it’s hard to know precisely who the favorites are going to be. There’s a lot of real plurality to this season, where there are no terrible performers left.

What do you want to see when it comes to Monday’s Dancing with the Stars episode?

