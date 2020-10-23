NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 spoilers: A Christmas episode is coming!







We will be the first to admit that we did not expect for there to be a Christmas episode during NCIS: Los Angeles season 12, with there being one major reason for it. When you think about the global health crisis, our assumption was that it was going to be really hard to time out when specific episodes would air. That would mean that episodes would be written with a greater degree of flexibility — in turn, they’d be less seasonal.

Yet, the cast and crew of NCIS: LA have clearly found a way to make something happen! For proof, check out the video below from co-stars Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah. In it, the two have a little bit of fun with the idea of filming a holiday episode right now — there’s a little bit of singing and plenty of merriment. As for what the story looks like, it’s hard to know as of yet! Odds are, there will be some of the typical elements you would expect from this show, just with a slightly different coat of metaphorical paint.

In general, season 12 will feature Kensi and Deeks continuing to do what they can to take down bad guys, while also dealing with potential currents of change. There could be an LAPD story coming for Deeks, and we still do wonder whether or not the two characters will be starting a family soon.

NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 premieres on CBS next month. Our feeling, at least for now, is that we’ll get to see this episode come December.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 12?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts right away in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







