Outlander notes: Caitriona Balfe’s gin arrives & another honor







There are a couple of headlines that are worth getting out there within this edition of Outlander notes, but let’s begin with the latest from Caitriona Balfe!

In a new post on her official Instagram, the actress today revealed that bottles of her Forget Me Not gin are now currently available in the UK and the European Union. If you head over to the link here, you can get more information — there is no formal launch date in the United States, but there is a way that you can register your interest and get more updates down the road. The past year has been a fantastic one when it comes to the Outlander world and the beverage industry, given that Sam Heughan also has his Sassenach Spirits that has been very successful so far.

Congratulations to Caitriona on the launch! Accomplishing this is no easy feat, especially during these challenging and uncertain times.

Want to get some more updates regarding Outlander now in video form? Be sure to watch some of the latest below! After you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist. We’ll have other insight coming that you don’t want to miss.

Major congratulations! – If you have not heard, Outlander was a big winner at the Women’s Image Awards under Drama Series, in particular for the episode “Never My Love.” It was one of the most devastating episodes in recent member, but also showed Claire’s perseverance and how much those close to her will fight for her. Balfe was extraordinary, and this is an episode that will likely stay with us for some time. The recognition here is worthy; we only wish that the show was receiving even more.

Congratulations to all the amazing women involved in creating "Never My Love" on their Women's Image Award win. #Outlander #WINAwards pic.twitter.com/cVWiPNVHSd — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) October 23, 2020

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander, including the latest on Sam Heughan

As always, we welcome some of your thoughts on this Outlander notes below, and remember to keep coming back for some more news. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







