The Queen’s Gambit season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?







Is The Queen’s Gambit renewed for a season 2 at Netflix? Is there any reason to think that it could be? Within this article, we’ll do our best to break a little bit of that down.

Before we do too much else, though, let’s start things off with this — we don’t have any official news as to whether or not there will be more episodes. With that being said, though, we would advise you not to be altogether optimistic. This series is based on a book by Walter Tevis, and from the start here it was billed as a limited series. With that in mind, we wouldn’t exactly come out of this project with some sky-high expectations that there is going to be new episodes coming down the road. There’s just no real foreseeable path to it.

This is where we come in with what is our typical reminder that not all limited series need to eventually become something more. As a matter of fact, it’s often better when a show recognizes its natural end point. A great example of this is Watchmen, which now gets to end its time on television as one of those great shows where we all are left to wonder what could have been. It’s better to leave that lingering desire than it is having people left wanting more, and this is something that we believe a lot of people could keep some sort of stock of after we wrap up watching certain shows.

Enjoy The Queen’s Gambit for what it is — a well-acted drama featuring a subject matter in chess that rarely gets any attention. We appreciate Netflix for their boldness picking up the project in the first place, especially since they have been known as of late for shedding a number of programs.

Do you want to see The Queen’s Gambit season 2 happen at Netflix?

What did you think about the initial run of episodes? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news related to the show. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







