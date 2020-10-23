MacGyver season 5 premiere spoilers: Is Murdoc returning?







We certainly know that Murdoc is one of the biggest villains within the MacGyver world — so why not bring him back for the season 5 premiere? Isn’t there a lot of big stuff that the show can focus on with him?

As it turns out, early indications suggest that this premiere episode will have the distinct honor of combining Murdoc with also Codex, the super-dangerous organization that proved to be a focal point for much of the fourth season. In a new piece via TV Insider, it is confirmed that Codex kidnaps Russ Taylor (Henry Ian Cusick) in the premiere, making it so that Murdoc has to be brought to them in exchange. It’s the sort of prisoner exchange that the Phoenix Foundation may very well agree to, largely because Russ is one of the only reasons that they are still in existence.

We’re excited about the prospect of seeing Murdoc again given that he is one of the show’s most well-layered villains, but it certainly seems like he is far from the only adversary turning up. You will also have a chance to see here such people as Elliot Mason and others, who are probably going to throw near-constant wrenches into just about every plan out there.

No matter the story, we feel like the show’s tone and sense of action/adventure will remain. MacGyver is a rare chance to get away from much of the outside world, and no one is interested in taking that away anytime soon. Our hope is that season 5 is going to be airing new episodes when we get around to later this year, but nothing is altogether confirmed for the time being.

What do you most want to see unravel in the MacGyver season 5 premiere?

