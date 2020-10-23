Shark Tank preview: Go Oats, Pooch Paper, Bootay Bag, & P-Nuff Crunch







Tonight on Shark Tank, prepare for Go Oats, Pooch Paper, Bootay Bag, & P-Nuff Crunch to enter the Tank! We’ve got a Guest Shark in Kendra Scott, more opportunities to learn about some exciting businesses, and hopefully a few different deals. Like with the premiere, this episode was filmed in Las Vegas using a number of recommended guidelines for public safety in this difficult time.

We’ll get to detailing the products and sharing sneak peeks shortly. For now, let’s kick things off with the official synopsis:

“1202” – An entrepreneur from San Francisco, California, tries to show the Sharks the upside of investing in her women’s undergarment subscription service. A chef from Falls Church, Virginia, thinks he’s found the recipe for success when he brings out his effortless approach to a classic breakfast meal. An entrepreneur from New York City shows the Sharks her eco-friendly alternative to collecting dog waste, while a scientist and former competitive body builder from West Orange, New Jersey, asks the Sharks to work it out as he pitches his healthy take on a beloved snack food on “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, OCT. 23 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and Guest Shark Kendra Scott.

Go Oats – In our mind, this is a fairly wise idea. These are oatmeal bites that you can heat up and take with you in a flash. Is it going to be a viable alternative, especially when there is instant, microwavable oatmeal out there? That is the top question.

Bootay Bag – The idea behind this brand is super-smart — underwear that women can purchase within the comfort of their own home, while also at an affordable price point. It takes way some of the traditional hassle and discomfort, and there is a cause behind the scenes as well — the company gives back to women in need with every sale.

Pooch Paper – Who knew that we would have an innovation in here to the world of doggie doodoo? Yet, here we are! The objective here is coming up with an eco-friendly, non-plastic version of the classic doggie waste bag — it’s a great idea and while it’s hard to get people to often make a switch, this is one worth considering.

P-Nuff Crunch – What makes these snacks stand out so much? They are baked peanut puffs that are gluten-free, vegan, contain plant protein, and come in three different flavors. There have been a ton of snack products on this show over the years, but are these going to stand out from the pack?

