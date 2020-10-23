The Blacklist season 8 spoilers: Liz vs. Reddington teased in new synopsis







NBC just revealed some of the latest details about The Blacklist season 8, and let’s just say that they are enormous. For those who thought that the season 7 cliffhanger was going to go away quickly and/or quietly, you’ve got another thing coming.

We don’t want to beat around the bush here; let’s go ahead and share the attached synopsis (via SpoilerTV), which sets the stage for a battle like no other:

With his back against the wall, Raymond Reddington (James Spader) faces his most formidable enemy yet: Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone). Aligned with her mother, infamous Russian spy Katarina Rostova, Liz must decide how far she is willing to go to find out why Reddington has entered her life and what his endgame really is. The fallout between Reddington and Keen will have devastating consequences for all that lie in their wake, including the Task Force they helped to create.

One of the most important things about The Blacklist entering this season is seeing whether or not there is a way for this relationship to be repaired. For the time being, we are going to continue to do our best to be optimistic. We think the most interesting turn for this season would be Liz, right in the midst of this lengthy investigation, realizing that Reddington has a good-enough reason for all of the secrets. Maybe, that could be a way to bring the two closer together … but only time will tell.

The Blacklist season 8 is currently poised to premiere on NBC when we get around to Friday, November 13.

