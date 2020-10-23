This Is Us season 5 premiere sneak peek: Kevin’s big news







The This Is Us season 5 premiere is coming on NBC this Tuesday, and the sneak peek below is all about good news — and, of course, the relaying of it.

We already know entering this episode that Kevin and Madison are expecting twins. There is no jaw-dropper there. Yet, at the same exact time Kate doesn’t have all of the information, and the sneak peek below features Kevin and Madison going over to Kate and Toby’s place to make the announcement. It takes Toby a minute or two to figure out what is going on, but it is his reaction that is far and away the most exuberant of the two. Kate eventually gets to a place where “air hugs” are being passed around (remember, the show is writing in the pandemic), but it takes a moment or two longer to get there.

So why is Kate’s reaction to the news a little bit delayed? We think that some of it has to do with the complicated nature of things. Madison is her best friend, and she knows that she and Kevin were not exactly together when they hooked up. She wants to be there for both her friend and her brother, and probably is fearful that one of them will hurt the other. The fact that it’s twins adds another layer of importance to it. We recognize that Kevin and Madison do eventually get engaged based on other previews that are out there, but are the two of them going to be happy long-term? Go ahead and consider that one of the show’s central mysteries at the moment.

The best part of this sneak peek may very well be the surprise appearance of Timothy Omundson as Gregory at the end of it, as he stands from afar and hears a lot of the commotion.

