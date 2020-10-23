Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Who won final HoH, part 1?







Tonight on Big Brother 22 All-Stars, we saw the final four eviction — with that, the stage is now set for the first part of the Final Head of Household. With that in mind, we now raise the following question: Who ended up up winning the competition?

Want to get some more news on Big Brother 22 All-Stars in video form? Then be sure to watch some of the latest below! Once you do check that out, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and view our show playlist. We’ll have some other news soon enough…

In advance of the competition, here is what we know — the final HoH Competition usually has an endurance at the start of it, and that is certainly what we expected coming into this. Yet, the show clearly wanted to make us wait for a long time in order to see it — there was never a plan to show it off tonight in the episode. More than likely, part 1 is going to unravel later tonight, and we’ll have a chance to learn who won at some point over the course of the evening. Part 2 will likely happen on Saturday, while part 3 is going to take place during the live show itself next Wednesday.

We just wish that there would be a way to get at least some information as to what the competition was exactly coming out of the episode tonight.

Be sure to refresh this article to get some additional updates…

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother 22 right now

What do you want to see happen in the Big Brother 22 final three?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







