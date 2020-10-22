Saturday Night Live goes big in its pre-election coverage







As we approach this weekend’s new episode of Saturday Night Live, there is one big thing that you should know: There is a whole lot more on the other side.

Today, NBC has confirmed that there will be an upcoming episode on November 7, which means that for the first six straight weeks of the season, there will be new episodes. It goes without saying, but that is an enormous understanding. SNL has done runs of three or four episodes before a brief hiatus at the start of the season, but six feels a little more rare.

Yet, we do also understand what their reasoning is at the moment. If you are NBC, you are probably eager to get in as much pre-election coverage as possible. There’s a clear cognizance that there will be viewers around, and you want to take advantage of publicity when you have it.

Also, there is no clear good time to take a break at the moment. This weekend, SNL is going to want to comment on the latest debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Meanwhile, next weekend the Halloween episode will likely both celebrate the holiday and focus on the final days of the election. Then, you want to have an episode where you take on some of the aftermath. We’ve seen some great post-election episodes of the show before, with Dave Chappelle being a particularly notable host for one of them.

There is no confirmed host yet for the upcoming October 31 or November 7 show. Meanwhile, this weekend’s new episode is going to be hosted by Adele, and we have a feeling that this one will prove to be quite fun.

