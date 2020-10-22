Power Book II: Ghost episode 6: How could Tommy re-enter the fold?







There’s a lot of exciting stuff that could be coming on Power Book II: Ghost episode 6 or beyond, but one of the things we’ve got most on our mind revolves around Tommy Egan. How could it not? We’re speaking here about one of the most iconic characters in the entire Power universe, and someone whose return as already been hinted at.

Want to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost in video form? Then be sure to check out some of the latest below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist.

So how can Tommy come back now? It’s actually kind of complicated now that Saxe realizes that Tariq is the person responsible for Ghost’s death. There’s less of a reason to find Joseph Sikora’s character and trot him out. With that in mind, we have more of a thought that it will be Tommy himself who reaches out either to Tariq, Tasha, or someone else. He may catch wind of something on television, given that this is such a high-profile case. Or, he may be keeping tabs online. Maybe the tables will turn and Tasha will realize that she needs him in some capacity.

A part of what makes the questions about Tommy the most interesting is that it’s hard to really envision him jumping back to New York to appear in a scene, given that he just traveled away from there. Remember that there are people in the Big Apple who either want Tommy in prison or dead — there’s not a lot of incentive for him to come back. We think that a Tommy return could be tied to the story somehow, but just as much it could be a tiny preview for Power Book IV: Force, which is in development and hopefully will have an opportunity to start filming next year. There are still a number of things we don’t know about it for now…

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost right now

How do you want to see Tommy surface in Power Book II: Ghost episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







