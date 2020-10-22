Outlander notes: Sam Heughan’s new number; new show nomination







Welcome to a new edition of Outlander notes! Within this article, we’re going to talk about Sam Heughan’s new number — a phone number, that is — plus another way to vote for the show courtesy of the BAFTA Scotland Awards.

Let’s kick things off here with Sam, who posted (see the Instagram message below) a way for fans to interact with him directly via a phone number. For those who don’t know, what Sam is utilizing now is the Community App, which is a way for people of note to interact with their fans different than ever before. It’s all as simple as a text message in a lot of cases, and it spares you the hassle of having to log onto various social-network platforms, which is not often fun within this present era. There are a number of other celebrities who are also leveraging this platform, including the likes of Kerry Washington, Jeff Goldblum, and others. We’ve already seen through Sam’s Instagram Stories that he has responded to some texts personally, so there is value to signing up for this if you’d like.

Want to vote for Outlander at the BAFTA Scotland Awards? You now have a chance to do that over at the link here! Voting is open until 5:00 p.m. local time on November 18, and Outlander is nominated alongside some other fantastic series. (We highly recommend The Nest, in the event you haven’t seen it yet.) We do think Outlander is the runaway favorite to win the prize here, largely because of the size of its following.

Unfortunately, Outlander did find it snubbed elsewhere at the Scottish awards show — quite the bummer, given how many times it has been snubbed elsewhere.

