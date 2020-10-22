The Conners season 3 premiere ratings fall in timeslot shift







Following a successful run on Tuesdays, last night The Conners season 3 debuted in a new timeslot at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. So what did that mean in terms of the ratings? It’s a little bit of a mixed bag.

Overall, this new episode generated a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just under 4.8 million viewers. The good news is that this was the highest-rated scripted program on the night; however, this is also the least-watched episode of The Conners ever in terms of live viewers. It’s also tied for the least-watched in the demo.

There are a few different challenges that scripted shows are going to face over the next several months, but one of the biggest ones is dealing with the enormous layoff. There are a lot of shows out there that have not been on the air since the spring, and there is a legitimate fear that viewers are going to have bailed in favor of some other stuff at some point along the way. Streaming services are becoming more and more commonplace, and viewers may have developed other habits during this long layoff. It’s probably going to take some consistency and top-quality programming from shows like The Conners to ensure that they continue to have viewers.

The other winner of the night ratings-wise was Big Brother, which managed to draw a 0.9 rating of its own. Remember that both of these shows had extra competition last night in the form of the World Series, which drew a 1.9 rating. One of the two teams competing is in a huge market in Los Angeles, so they are probably going to get a lot of eyeballs for that very reason.

In the end, we’ll continue to keep track of what a lot of the numbers are over the coming weeks.

