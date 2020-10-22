NCIS season 18 photo: The McGee – Delilah episode is happening!







It was some time ago that we first heard the news that Margo Harshman was going to be coming back to NCIS for a big McGee – Delilah episode. Now, we’ve got further confirmation that this very thing is happening!

In a new post on Instagram, series star Sean Murray seemingly confirmed that Delilah is on her way back with a new photo featuring him and Harshman, claiming that they are coming to you from “the islands.” Odds are, they aren’t actually out on location anywhere other than just Los Angeles with some TV magic thrown in. Yet, Murray’s caption makes us think that Delilah and McGee are going to be on some sort of vacation during this episode, which leaves the door open for all sorts of hijinks.

We’ll go ahead and throw out there what our dream scenario is here: Getting a chance to see an installment where McGee and Delilah, while off on a vacation together, end up investigating a mysterious new case that surfaces at their local resort. Sure, we’ve seen variations of this episode on hundreds of other TV shows, but it’s almost always fun and we find ourselves entertained from start to finish. We’ll hopefully get a better idea of what this episode is actually about over the next few weeks.

