Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Will Christmas be evicted?







In just a handful of hours, the latest Big Brother 22 All-Stars episode is going to arrive on CBS — and with that, also the latest eviction.

Want some more news on Big Brother 22 All-Stars in video form? Then be sure to view some of the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you check that out, subscribe to Matt and Jess for other updates and also view our Big Brother 22 playlist. We will have more discussion after tonight’s new episode.

So who is going to be sent out of the game? Odds are, you knew that this one was coming: Christmas Abbott is going to be the latest person evicted, as Cody has not changed his mind really at all. Christmas, to her credit, has campaigned at length … but it really hasn’t mattered all that much. This is a situation where he doesn’t view there being an incentive to keeping her in the game — even though, ironically, it may suddenly be his best move.

Recently, Christmas told Cody that if he kept her, she would take him to the final two if she won the final Head of Household — and she confirmed to us separately that she would actually hold true to that agreement. Meanwhile, there is a chance that Nicole would cut Cody if she won. She wasn’t willing to do it at final four, but who knows at final three?

With Christmas’ eviction all but inevitable, it’s understandable to start to look elsewhere. Enzo, for example, is uncertain as to whether or not he can beat Cody, but feels confident that he can beat Nicole. A big question for him over the next six days is whether or not he is going to have the guts to send Cody out of the game if he manages to get power. This is not an easy thing to do, but it could prove necessary for his success in the game.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother 22 All-Stars now

What do you want to see on tonight’s Big Brother 22 All-Stars episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember here to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







