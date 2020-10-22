This Is Us season 5 spoilers: Star on show tackling current events







We are now only a matter of five days away from the This Is Us season 5 premiere coming to NBC, and we have to imagine there is exciting stuff ahead! This will be a chance for the series to pick up where they left off, but also find a way in order to tie in current events. There is a real cognizance here that some of this stuff cannot be forgotten, even in the midst of the larger narrative.

This is the real value in making sure you stay flexible. While it doesn’t seem like current events are going to change the storyline of This Is Us in the end, the writers have found a way to include them. For some more on that very subject, take a look at what star Milo Ventimiglia had to say about addressing social-justice movements in a new interview with Us Weekly:

“How that needle was thread and how it was addressed, I thought the writers came up with something really wonderful — as they always do — to discuss a topic that’s current … It’s burning and it’s in all of our yards, so even though I wasn’t around for the filming of the first two episodes, what they had written was absolutely right in the way they were approaching it from so many different angles. They aren’t ripping it apart for discovery, but just trying to have a deeper understanding of what we’re going through.”

Odds are, something similar is going to happen here in terms of how the writers take on the virus, and any other events that we see from start to finish.

What do you want to see on This Is Us season 5 when it comes to current event tie-ins?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: NBC.)

