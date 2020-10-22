Coroner season 2 episode 4 spoilers: First look now at ‘Unburied’







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on Coroner season 2 episode 4 next week on The CW? Let’s just say that this is an episode full of drama. The title here is “Unburied,” and it’s fair to say that there are some major secrets that are coming from start to finish here.

Below, we’ve got the full Coroner season 2 episode 4 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

FACING REALITY – When a real estate agent is found dead at a bus stop, Jenny (Serinda Swan), Detective McAvoy (Roger Cross) and Malik (Andy McQueen) are led to the home of an old man and his wife. Meanwhile, Jenny delivers unfortunate news to Kelly (guest star Nicole Correia-Damude), which ultimately leads to a great arrangement for both when Kelly offers Jenny assistance at home. Also starring Éric Bruneau, Ehren Kassam, Nicholas Campbell, Tamara Podemski and Kiley May. Winnifred Jong directed the episode written by Sean Reycraft (#204). Original airdate 10/28/2020. Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

It’s been kind of fun to see how this show has been able to amass a following on this network — after all, this show follows an established format out there that a lot of people love. This isn’t the typical show that exists on The CW, but the ratings for the most part have been solid. We’re mostly just curious to see what the future could hold here for Coroner as a Canadian acquisition, mostly because it probably would not be on the air right now at all if it wasn’t for the global health crisis. This is the thing that caused The CW to move the needle and add in some further shows.

