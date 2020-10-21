The Conners season 3 episode 2 spoilers: Halloween, the election, & more







If you found yourself enjoying The Conners season 3 premiere on ABC tonight, rest assured that more is on the way! Episode 2 is on its way next week, and one of the clear priorities of the producers here is to show that a pandemic is not going to stop them from doing a Halloween episode.

Of course, this isn’t going to be anywhere close to your typical Halloween episode. This is a celebration that will take place more within a quarantine environment, but the family is insistent on making this fun.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full The Conners season 3 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Halloween and The Election vs. The Pandemic” – Mary is devastated that Halloween has been canceled by the city, so Darlene and Becky enlist Jackie and the rest of the family to create an unforgettable experience. Meanwhile, Mark goes toe-to-toe with another kid at school who doesn’t believe in wearing a mask on “The Conners.” Michael Fishman, who stars as D.J. Conner, makes his directorial debut with this Halloween-themed episode airing WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

As for how the election fits into this story, that remains to be seen — but it’s certainly no coincidence that it’s in the episode’s title. This will also be the last chance that The Conners has to fully embrace this as a story point before the big day comes around. Given that they’ve talked about politics before on the show, you have to imagine that they’ll continue to do so — with a fairly-similar tone to what we have seen in the past. We don’t think that there is going to be some pull to shake things up too drastically.

