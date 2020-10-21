Billions season 5 episode 8: Is there any return date update?







What’s going on when it comes to Billions season 5 episode 8? As of right now, we would more than understand if you had questions. It has been months since the last new episode aired, and there are so many questions about Chuck and Axe’s future, let alone the impact that Mike Prince will have on it.

We know that there are some shows that stopped filming due to the pandemic and have since gone back to work. Billions is not one of them. Instead, the production here seems to be taking a more cautious approach — and also preparing the scripts for the already-renewed season 6. The bonus to operating things in this way is that they can get to work on filming all of these episodes back-to-back without any interruptions. This is something that actor David Costabile spoke on recently in a chat with TV Fanatic:

“We will go back and finish the end of the last few episodes of season five, and then we will continue working straight through and shoot season six. So next year, it will be an onslaught of Billions because we will just work from when we start until when we finish season six.

“Then we’ll see where we go from there. Very luckily and happily, Showtime has renewed us, so I couldn’t be happier … We’re probably not starting until around March shooting again, and the protocols, my guess, will still be in effect then. It takes a lot of strategizing and work to produce during this particular time. So it’s great that the writing [for season 6] will be done by then.”

Remember that things are still very much subject to change, and because of this we have to be patient for whatever comes next. Because Billions airs on a premium network like Showtime, there is less reason to rush things — there is no standard TV “season” like on broadcast networks, and they are not dependent on ad revenue. Just make a great product, and then good things will come on the other side.

With all of this info in mind, we have a hard time seeing Billions return until at least late spring, if not later.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Billions right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Billions season 5 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back in the event you want some other news. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







