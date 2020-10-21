NCIS season 18 spoilers: More on Gibbs, Ducky, 400th episode







We know that the NCIS season 18 premiere is going to be coming next month, and soon after that there is something else momentous on the way: The 400th episode! This is a chance to see some brilliant flashbacks to the time that Gibbs and Ducky first met — it’s a time when they both need each other.

Speaking in a new piece over at TV Insider, executive producer Frank Cardea notes that within the flashbacks, Gibbs and Ducky “are at crossroads in their lives. They [will] help each other find their life paths.” Ducky may help Gibbs understand and recognize further his relationship with Shannon prior to the two of them getting married. Here is some of what fellow EP Steven Binder had to say:

“Gibbs is someone who has trouble with relationships and is not the most social of people. That’s where Ducky comes into play. We get into a lot of Gibbs’ psychology.”

Why is Gibbs the way that he is? This is a question that we are still left to wonder at this current juncture, but maybe through his past, we can understand it further. The tragic part of this story comes knowing full well what happens to Shannon and Kelly Gibbs, and it is that loss that may cause Gibbs to become all the more closed off. He’s started to open up further, and maybe that will lead into something more with Sloane … though we also realize that Maria Bello is leaving the show this season.

Overall, we are expecting this to be a fantastic episode of the show — one that extends the overall timeline of Gibbs and also celebrates the world as we know it.

