Supernatural series finale: Jensen Ackles details what was cut







There’s a lot of big stuff in this final episode, which is being written more as an emotional hour about relationships more so than the season-long mythology. We hope there are tear-jerking moments, just like we hope that there is the most epic version of “Carry On My Wayward Son” that we’ve heard.

To date, we’ve heard that the finale was not changed story-wise by the global health crisis. With that being said, it does appear as though the pandemic limited the amount of cameos that the producers could bring in. This isn’t much of a surprise, but it is very much a bummer still. For more, just check out what Jensen Ackles had to say in a new interview with Glamour:

“We were supposed to have a lot of familiar faces come back, and we were going to try to filter them into a montage. It was going to be almost a break from the story and a look at how far we’ve come—a little tip of the hat to the fans—and we would all be able to celebrate together … Obviously, we couldn’t do that. So that part of the finale episode got nixed.”

What does seem to matter here is that the vast majority of the story itself remains the same, so you don’t have to worry about that. Even if certain characters do not appear in the series finale, we do think that it’s still going to be very-much clear that they matter to a lot of fans out there. We don’t foresee that their overall impact is going to be lost on anyone. The show ultimately is what it is now thanks to all of the individual people who appeared over the years.

